UP government rejects premature release plea of gangster Babloo Srivastava

She contended that Srivastava approached the court with “unclean hands” without disclosing the status of the pleas he had filed for premature release. “He has been filing petitions for remission every now and then. His first petition was dismissed in 2016,” she said.

In its November 8 order, the bench asked Srivastava’s counsel to file the orders and case records of all the petitions he has filed to date.

Srivastava, currently incarcerated in Bareilly Central jail, has sought direction from the apex court for the state government to consider his plea for premature release. The latest petition, which was rejected on November 6, was filed on June 24, 2021.