Congress distorted Constitution, but now blaming BJP: Nitin Gadkari

NAGPUR: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said it was the Congress which "distorted" the Constitution for self-interest and was now putting the blame on the BJP.

The BJP will neither change Dr B R Ambedkar's Constitution nor allow anyone to do so, Gadkari asserted on Monday while addressing a rally for BJP candidate Charansingh Thakur in Katol. He slammed the Congress for claiming the BJP will change the country's Constitution.