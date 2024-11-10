Congress amended Constitution but accuses BJP of plans to change it: Nitin Gadkari

WARDHA: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said the Congress made amendments to the Constitution when in power, but makes an "emotional pitch" now that the BJP will make changes to it.

Speaking at multiple campaign rallies in Wardha district of Vidarbha region on Saturday ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, Gadkari also said the BJP is a party of workers, while the Congress indulges in dynastic politics.

"They make an emotional pitch that if the BJP gets 400 seats (in the Lok Sabha), the Constitution will be changed. They lie," he said at Deoli.