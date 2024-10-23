"Campaigned in polls for 35 years, first time for myself": Priyanka Gandhi seeks support in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public meeting in Wayanad, Kerala, where she announced her candidacy for the parliamentary seat, stating that this was the first time in her 35 years of campaigning that she was seeking support for herself. She was accompanied on stage by her mother, Sonia Gandhi, and brother, Rahul Gandhi, as she prepared to file her nomination for the upcoming bypoll.
The Wayanad seat was previously held by Rahul Gandhi, who won it again but opted to continue representing Rae Bareli, thus allowing Priyanka to step into electoral politics for the first time.
In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recounted her extensive political involvement, which began at the age of 17 when she campaigned for her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. She explained that she had previously campaigned for her mother and brother, as well as various colleagues, over her 35-year career.
Priyanka highlighted that this election is significant for her because it is the first time she is seeking support for herself, describing the experience as a "very different feeling." She also expressed gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the opportunity to contest the election, stating, "It will be my honour to represent you if you give me a chance."
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared her experiences during a visit to Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad, where she and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, went in the wake of the catastrophic landslides that claimed over 400 lives and left thousands displaced. She detailed the profound devastation she witnessed, describing scenes of loss and despair.
"I saw children who lost their families. I met mothers who lost their children. I met people whose entire life was washed away," she recounted, reflecting on the personal tragedies that affected the community. Despite the overwhelming sorrow, she noted an inspiring resilience among the residents.
Priyanka emphasised that every person she encountered was actively helping one another, demonstrating solidarity in the face of disaster. "They supported each other with courage, without greed, and with compassion," she remarked. This sense of community and mutual aid deeply moved her, leading her to conclude that being part of such a community would be a significant privilege.
Rahul Gandhi also spoke at the event where he said that once his sister wins, the people of Wayanad will have two MPs, including himself, to represent them in Parliament.
"I will be the unofficial MP of the people of Wayanad," said Rahul, who represented the Wayanad LS constituency from 2019 to 2024.
The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency this year, decided to vacate Wayanad.
He urged the people of Wayanad to take care of his sister Priyanka and vote her for Parliament.
Priyanka would be contesting against LDF's Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.
