"Campaigned in polls for 35 years, first time for myself": Priyanka Gandhi seeks support in Wayanad

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public meeting in Wayanad, Kerala, where she announced her candidacy for the parliamentary seat, stating that this was the first time in her 35 years of campaigning that she was seeking support for herself. She was accompanied on stage by her mother, Sonia Gandhi, and brother, Rahul Gandhi, as she prepared to file her nomination for the upcoming bypoll.

The Wayanad seat was previously held by Rahul Gandhi, who won it again but opted to continue representing Rae Bareli, thus allowing Priyanka to step into electoral politics for the first time.

In her speech, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra recounted her extensive political involvement, which began at the age of 17 when she campaigned for her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. She explained that she had previously campaigned for her mother and brother, as well as various colleagues, over her 35-year career.

Priyanka highlighted that this election is significant for her because it is the first time she is seeking support for herself, describing the experience as a "very different feeling." She also expressed gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the opportunity to contest the election, stating, "It will be my honour to represent you if you give me a chance."