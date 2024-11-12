Congress' 'shahi parivar' believes it was born to rule India: PM Modi

CHIMUR (MAHARASHTRA): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it has always been the mentality of the 'shahi parivar' of Congress that it was born to rule the country.

This is the reason that after Independence, the Congress never allowed Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis to progress, Modi said, addressing a rally at Chimur in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district ahead of the November 20 state assembly election.

The Congress gets irritated with (the topic of) reservations.

In the 1980s, when Rajiv Gandhi led the party, it published an advertisement raising questions over the special rights enjoyed by Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis, Modi said.

This old advertisement has been shared on social media, he said. It reflected that party's anti-reservation attitude, he added.

"It is a dangerous game of the Congress to break your unity. If a tribal society gets divided into castes, its identity and strength will be lost," Modi said.

"The prince of Congress has himself announced while he was abroad. That is why I say that we should not fall prey to this conspiracy of the Congress. We have to remain united," he added.

"If we stay united, we will be safe," Modi said.

If you do not remain united, then the Congress will snatch away your reservation, he added.