Kuki organisation bars CRPF personnel from leaving camps after gunfight in Manipur's Jiribam

In response to Monday's gunfight in Manipur's Jiribam district, the Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) has issued a notice stating that "no CRPF personnel shall be allowed to leave their camp premises."

Ten suspected Kuki-Zo militants and two CRPF jawans were killed in the gunfight.

A day after the incident, the bodies of two elderly male civilians were recovered.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a Kuki-Zo organisation, alleged that the 10 persons gunned down by the CRPF were not militants but Kuki-Zo “village volunteers.” They were ambushed and murdered, the ITLF claimed.

“Any CRPF personnel found in violation of this notice shall do so at their own risk and responsibility. This directive will be in effect immediately upon the issuance of this notice and will remain enforced until the CRPF publicly acknowledges and apologizes for their barbaric actions in Jiribam,” the notice issued by the KSO read.