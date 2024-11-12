Two bodies recovered in Manipur's Jiribam day after fierce gunfight, prohibitory orders clamped

IMPHAL: Bodies of two elderly men were recovered on Tuesday morning in Manipur's Jiribam district where a gunfight between suspected militants and security forces broke out a day before, police said.

During a search operation for missing persons, the bodies of Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho were detected in debris in Jakuradhor Karong area where a few shops were set on fire by suspected militants on Monday, a senior officer said.

"The two elderly men died after the insurgents torched a few shops in Jakuradhor Karong area," he said.

The search operation has been launched as five individuals have been reported missing, the police said.