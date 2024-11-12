Vistara bids adieu with last flight to Singapore; integrated Air India takes to the skies

NEW DELHI: After operating for nearly 10 years, full-service carrier Vistara flew into the sunset on Tuesday early morning operating its last flight from the national capital to Singapore.

Vistara -- a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines has now merged with Air India, creating an enlarged entity that is now the country's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier.

UK115 flight from Delhi to Singapore was the last flight of Vistara with the code 'UK' while UK986 from Mumbai to Delhi was the carrier's last domestic flight.

Starting a new chapter in India's fast-growing civil aviation space, the merged entity operated its first flight with the code 'AI2286' from Doha to Mumbai.

In the domestic sector, the integrated entity's first flight AI2984 took off from Mumbai to Delhi.

All four flights landed at their respective destinations early in the morning on Tuesday, according to information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.