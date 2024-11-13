Justice AS Oka new member in SC Collegium

NEW DELHI: The five-member Supreme Court Collegium, now headed by the new Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, includes A S Oka as one of its members.

The reconstitution of collegium is a consequential event after the superannuation of former CJI DY Chandrachud on November 10.

The five-member collegium, which is responsible for recommending judges for apex court, and high court judges, would comprise the CJI and Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy and A S Oka.

The recent reshuffle also established a three-member Collegium responsible for appointing HC judges, comprising the CJI, Justices Gavai Surya Kant.