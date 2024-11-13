No oral requests for urgent hearing: CJI

NEW DELHI: A day after assuming office, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday stated that no oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases will be permitted and urged the lawyers to either send emails or written letters for it.

Usually lawyers mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the outset of the day’s proceedings for out of turn listings and hearing of cases on grounds of urgency.

“No written or oral mentionings anymore. Only in email or written slip/letters. Just state the reasons for urgency,” the CJI said. He has outlined a citizen-centric agenda for judicial reforms and said ensuring easy access to justice and equal treatment to citizens regardless of their status is the constitutional duty of the judiciary.