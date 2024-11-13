No oral requests for urgent hearing: CJI

NEW DELHI: A day after assuming office, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday stated that no oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases will be permitted and urged the lawyers to either send emails or written letters for it.
Usually lawyers mention their cases before the CJI-led bench at the outset of the day’s proceedings for out of turn listings and hearing of cases on grounds of urgency.
“No written or oral mentionings anymore. Only in email or written slip/letters. Just state the reasons for urgency,” the CJI said. He has outlined a citizen-centric agenda for judicial reforms and said ensuring easy access to justice and equal treatment to citizens regardless of their status is the constitutional duty of the judiciary.
To this, a lawyer, on condition of anonymity, told this newspaper that the new step by the new CJI was good as no out of turn hearing, before written slips and letters, would be entertained to list a matter.
Justice Khanna, who was sworn in as the 51st CJI by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, expressed deep honour in leading the judiciary, the third pillar of democracy.
“Judiciary is an integral, yet distinct and independent part of governance. The Constitution trusts upon us the role of constitutional guardian, protector of fundamental rights, and responsibility to fulfil the important task of being a service provider of justice,” the CJI had said in his first statement.
He said, “The justice delivery framework in terms of providing equal treatment necessitates fair opportunity to succeed to all, regardless of status, wealth or power, and a just and unbiased adjudication. These mark our core principles.”