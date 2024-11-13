SC lays down pan-India guidelines for demolition of properties, says Executive can't replace Judiciary

Passing a slew of directions, the bench said, "No demolition should be carried out without a prior show cause notice returnable either in accordance with the time provided by the local municipal laws or within 15 days time from the date of service of such notice, whichever is later".

The apex court said it will be "totally unconstitutional" if houses of people are demolished merely because they are accused or even convicts.

The Executive can't replace the Judiciary in performing its core function, Justice Gavai said while pronouncing the verdict.

"If the Executive acts as a judge and inflicts penalty of demolition on a citizen on the ground that he is an accused, it violates the principle of separation of powers," the bench said.

The top court said in order to allay the fears in the mind of the citizens with regard to arbitrary exercise of powers by the officials of the State, "we find it necessary to issue certain directions in exercise of our powers under Article 142 of the Constitution".

Article 142 empowers the apex court to pass any decree or order necessary for doing complete justice in any case or matter pending before it.