Why 'bulldozer justice' goes against the grain of rule of law

In 2017, Harinarayanchari Mishra, then Deputy Inspector General at Indore and now Bhopal police commissioner, launched a massive crackdown on properties illegally built by gangsters, goons, land sharks and narcotic mafia on public land. The year-long drive, which reportedly helped the police and local administration free up land worth hundreds of crores of rupees from the clutches of around 300 anti-social elements, included those belonging to the state police. The drive got ample support from netas across the political spectrum - both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. The then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lauded it during his Independence Day address in Bhopal that year.

While the extensive use of bulldozers to raze properties of those accused in criminal cases earned Yogi Adityanath the sobriquet of ‘Bulldozer Baba’, which possibly played a key role in his repeat mandate in 2022, Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to be called ‘Bulldozer Mama’ for doing likewise after his return to power in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020.

Six months after heading the UP government for the first time, Adityanath in September 2017 gave a stern warning to criminals operating in the state, saying they would end up losing their properties. At that point in time, UP had the dubious distinction of being a largely lawless state. By and by, bulldozer justice became part of the core action plan in the state to put the fear of law in the minds of hardened criminals.

In July 2020, the house of dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey — whose aides shot dead eight police personnel during a failed raid in a village in Kanpur Dehat district — was razed. Barely a month later, the authorities demolished two illegal buildings owned by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Lucknow. The following month, authorities in Prayagraj demolished a house belonging to former member of Parliament and gangster Atiq Ahmad, as part of the drive against unauthorised properties of the then jailed gangster.

Adityanath himself stated in February 2021 that the bulldozer drive helped the revenue department free up around 67,000 acres from the land mafia during his first chief ministerial tenure. The lands so acquired were used to promote sports on a priority basis, he added.

In June 2022, the authorities in UP demolished the house of a political activist-cum-businessman Mohd Javed, reportedly after serving just a day’s notice to vacate it. Javed was an accused in a case pertaining to violence in Prayagraj district over offensive statements by BJP leader Nupur Sharma about Prophet Muhammad.

In neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, it was during the 15-month-old Congress regime led by Kamal Nath (December 2018 to March 2020) that major bulldozer action happened as illegal properties of high-profile accused in criminal cases were razed.

In December 2019, major portions of properties (including house and hotels) owned by influential businessman and popular tabloid owner Jeetu Soni were demolished. As many as 64 criminal cases were slapped against him in quick succession in Indore. Soni’s tabloid had published a series of exposes about an alleged high profile honey trap racket, which had shaken the corridors of power when Nath was CM.

Just a few days before the Nath government fell in the state on March 23, 2020, the authorities demolished a portion of a resort owned by former MP minister and BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak in Umaria district. The same wealthy Brahmin politician (who was earlier in the Congress) is believed to have played a key role in pulling the rug from under Nath’s feet.

Bulldozer justice continued with renewed vigour after Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP’s longest serving CM till date, returned to power in March 2020. The most significant/controversial cases in that phase included the demolition of houses and shops of the accused in the killing of a tribal boy, during violent clashes between Muslims and tribals in Raisen district.

In April 2022, dozens of ‘illegally built’ houses and shops (including some constructed under the PM’s housing scheme), mostly owned by Muslims, were reportedly demolished in west MP’s Khargone district, citing their involvement in the attack on a Ram Navami procession and subsequent communal clashes. The riots had claimed the life of a Muslim youth. Besides, a Hindu teenager suffered serious brain injuries.

In July 2023, portions of an ‘illegally built’ house of Pravesh Shukla, who was accused of peeing on a tribal man in Sidhi district, was demolished. In the same month, major portions of the houses of three Muslim youth and teenagers arrested for spitting on a Hindu religious procession in Ujjain, were pulled down as an anti-encroachment measure.

In January 2024, the complainant and the prime prosecution witness turned hostile during the trial of the case, resulting in the grant of bail to the accused by the MP High Court.

The process of demolition justice continued even after Mohan Yadav became the new chief minister in Madhya Pradesh in December 2023. In the same month, around 10 meat shops were demolished in Bhopal and authorities also razed the homes of three men accused of attacking a BJP worker.

In June 2024, 11 houses built by Muslim families allegedly on government land were demolished in tribal-dominated Mandla district after the police found beef in refrigerators of some houses and the remains of slaughtered cows in other houses.