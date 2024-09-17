'Country governed by constitution, will continue to be': Priyanka Gandhi on SC's halt on bulldozer justice

NEW DELHI: Following the Supreme Court's interim stay on the demolition of properties belonging to individuals allegedly involved in crimes, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday sharply criticised the “unjust and inhuman bulldozer policy” being implemented in states governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
“The decision of the Honourable Supreme Court holding a mirror to the unjust and inhuman bulldozer policy of the BJP governments is a welcome move. Through such barbaric actions, the policy and intentions of trampling humanity and justice by “running a bulldozer over the law of the country” have been exposed before the entire country,” she posted on the micro-blogging site ‘X’.
Gandhi further asserted that the country would be governed solely by the Constitution.
“They believe that under the guise of 'instant justice', the rule of mob and fear can be established by crushing the Constitution with the bulldozer of oppression and injustice. But this country is run by the Constitution and will run only by the Constitution. The court has made it clear that ‘bulldozer injustice’ is not acceptable,” her post read.
While hearing a batch of petitions challenging the demolition of private buildings belonging to individuals accused of crimes as a punitive measure by the Central and various state governments, the Court on Tuesday stayed such actions across states without its permission until October 1.
However, the Court clarified that this order would not apply to cases where such actions are necessary to clear unauthorized construction.
The Congress has been condemning the ‘bulldozer justice’ implemented by BJP-ruled state governments.
In response to the recent demolition of a property in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, involving an accused, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that ‘bulldozer justice’ is completely unacceptable and must come to an end.
“There should be a difference between the law makers, the law keepers and the law breakers. Governments cannot behave like criminals. Obeying the law, constitution, democracy and humanity is the minimum condition of governance in a civilized society. One who cannot fulfill his duty can neither do good for the society nor for the country. Bulldozer justice is totally unacceptable, it must stop,” she tweeted.