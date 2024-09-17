'Country governed by constitution, will continue to be': Priyanka Gandhi on SC's halt on bulldozer justice

While hearing a batch of petitions challenging the demolition of private buildings belonging to individuals accused of crimes as a punitive measure by the Central and various state governments, the Court on Tuesday stayed such actions across states without its permission until October 1.

However, the Court clarified that this order would not apply to cases where such actions are necessary to clear unauthorized construction.

The Congress has been condemning the ‘bulldozer justice’ implemented by BJP-ruled state governments.

In response to the recent demolition of a property in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, involving an accused, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that ‘bulldozer justice’ is completely unacceptable and must come to an end.

“There should be a difference between the law makers, the law keepers and the law breakers. Governments cannot behave like criminals. Obeying the law, constitution, democracy and humanity is the minimum condition of governance in a civilized society. One who cannot fulfill his duty can neither do good for the society nor for the country. Bulldozer justice is totally unacceptable, it must stop,” she tweeted.