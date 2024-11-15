Amit Shah dares Uddhav to make Rahul Gandhi praise Veer Savarkar, Bal Thackeray

HINGOLI: Union minister Amit Shah on Friday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak “nicely” about Veer Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

“Uddhav ji, if you have the courage, get Rahul Baba to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb,” Shah said, addressing a rally at Hingoli in Maharashtra ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.

“Rahul Baba's Congress party has passed a resolution in Kashmir to bring back Article 370. Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even your fourth generation cannot bring back Article 370,” Shah said.

Shah said that in the Haryana assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi had said with confidence that his party had won. “So much arrogance in a democracy. Look at the results, Congress was wiped out in Haryana and BJP formed the government,” he said.