This is not UP: Ajit Pawar opposes 'batenge toh katenge'; Fadnavis links stance to 'past anti-Hindu ideologies'

As Maharashtra heads to assembly polls on November 20, the BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' slogan, introduced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has sparked a significant divide within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has openly criticised the slogan, calling it inappropriate for Maharashtra, while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has staunchly defended it.
The opposition has accused the slogan of having communal undertones, leading Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rephrase it earlier this month as "Ek hai toh safe hai," focusing on unity.
Ajit Pawar, speaking to ANI, clarified his stance, saying, "I have expressed my disagreement with the slogan in public rallies and media interviews. Some BJP leaders have also echoed this. Maharashtra follows the ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' and the Prime Minister's slogan, 'Ek hai toh Safe hai,' aligns with our principles." Pawar added, "This is not Uttar Pradesh. Such slogans may resonate in the North, but they don’t belong here."
In contrast, Devendra Fadnavis defended Yogi Adityanath's statement, arguing that it underscores the importance of unity. "I don’t see anything wrong with Yogiji's slogans. History shows us that divisions in caste, communities, and states have weakened our country," Fadnavis stated. He dismissed the criticism, adding, "If someone says, 'Don’t divide,' what is the objection to that?"
Fadnavis further suggested that Pawar’s opposition stems from his past political affiliations. "Ajit Pawar has spent decades with secular and anti-Hindu ideologies. For those who claim to be secular, opposing Hindutva has been their approach. It will take him time to align with the public's sentiments," Fadnavis said.
The slogan has also drawn sharp criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Opposition leaders allege that the slogan carries communal overtones.
Two prominent BJP leaders, Pankaja Munde and Ashok Chavan, have also voiced their disagreements with the slogan, Pankaja Munde, daughter of the late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, stated that her political values differ, and she cannot endorse the slogan despite being part of the same party. "A leader's job is to make every living person on this land our own. Therefore, we need not bring any such topic to Maharashtra," she remarked.
Similarly, Ashok Chavan, who joined the BJP in February after resigning from the Congress, criticised the slogan as irrelevant and distasteful. "I don't think people will appreciate it. Personally, I am not in favour of such a slogan," he said.
As campaigning intensifies for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats, the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, is focusing on consolidating voter support. Ajit Pawar emphasised the alliance’s united approach, saying, "Our intention is to secure as many votes as possible for the Mahayuti. The work we have done in recent months and the initiatives we’ve undertaken will help bring the Mahayuti government back to power."
With polling on November 20 and counting scheduled for November 23, the political discourse continues to heat up, with slogans and ideologies becoming central to the narrative.
