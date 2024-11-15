This is not UP: Ajit Pawar opposes 'batenge toh katenge'; Fadnavis links stance to 'past anti-Hindu ideologies'

As Maharashtra heads to assembly polls on November 20, the BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' slogan, introduced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has sparked a significant divide within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has openly criticised the slogan, calling it inappropriate for Maharashtra, while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has staunchly defended it.

The opposition has accused the slogan of having communal undertones, leading Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rephrase it earlier this month as "Ek hai toh safe hai," focusing on unity.

Ajit Pawar, speaking to ANI, clarified his stance, saying, "I have expressed my disagreement with the slogan in public rallies and media interviews. Some BJP leaders have also echoed this. Maharashtra follows the ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' and the Prime Minister's slogan, 'Ek hai toh Safe hai,' aligns with our principles." Pawar added, "This is not Uttar Pradesh. Such slogans may resonate in the North, but they don’t belong here."

In contrast, Devendra Fadnavis defended Yogi Adityanath's statement, arguing that it underscores the importance of unity. "I don’t see anything wrong with Yogiji's slogans. History shows us that divisions in caste, communities, and states have weakened our country," Fadnavis stated. He dismissed the criticism, adding, "If someone says, 'Don’t divide,' what is the objection to that?"