Ensure level playing field in campaigning: Congress to EC after Rahul Gandhi's chopper delay

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday complained to the Election Commission against the alleged grounding of party leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in poll-bound Jharkhand and sought its urgent intervention in ensuring a level playing field in poll campaigning.

In a letter to the EC, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's chopper was not allowed to take off due to restrictions leading to his public meetings getting either delayed or cancelled.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of denying the Congress a level playing field in elections.

"There should be a level-playing field in campaigning. The PM's campaign cannot take precedence over that of all others. Today Rahul Gandhi got delayed in Jharkhand on this account," Ramesh said in a post on X.

In his complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Ramesh sought his urgent intervention, saying a level playing field should be maintained.