Indian-origin Canadian police officer cleared of misconduct during Brampton temple protest

CHANDIGARH: A Peel Regional Police officer who was suspended following a pro-Khalistani protest and violent clashes outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The investigation concluded that the officer acted lawfully while attempting to disarm an individual who refused to surrender their weapon.

The officer, seen in viral videos of the November 3, 2024, incident, was part of a team responding to escalating tensions during the protest. In several video clips, the officer is shown trying to disarm individuals who became confrontational.

Peel Regional Police’s Tyler Bell Morena, from the Crime Suppression Team, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and shared the official statement.

In a statement, Peel Regional Police said:

“Region of Peel – On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a trespassing complaint that arose out of a protest at the Hindu Sabha Temple, located on the Gore Road in Brampton.

“During the protest, it became apparent that tensions were escalating, and public safety became a concern. For the safety of everyone present, a determination was made to seize any items that could be used as a weapon. As officers were trying to de-escalate tensions, a video was captured and posted to social media that showed an altercation between an officer and a protester.

“Peel Regional Police understands that the video caused concern in the community. We take all complaints about officer conduct seriously and have conducted a review of the incident. Following an investigation, it was determined that the officer depicted in the video was attempting to disarm an individual who refused to surrender their weapon and became confrontational, and accordingly acted within the lawful execution of his duties.”