Indian-origin Canadian police officer cleared of misconduct during Brampton temple protest

CHANDIGARH: A Peel Regional Police officer who was suspended following a pro-Khalistani protest and violent clashes outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The investigation concluded that the officer acted lawfully while attempting to disarm an individual who refused to surrender their weapon.
The officer, seen in viral videos of the November 3, 2024, incident, was part of a team responding to escalating tensions during the protest. In several video clips, the officer is shown trying to disarm individuals who became confrontational.
Peel Regional Police’s Tyler Bell Morena, from the Crime Suppression Team, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) and shared the official statement.
In a statement, Peel Regional Police said:
“Region of Peel – On Sunday, November 3, 2024, at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a trespassing complaint that arose out of a protest at the Hindu Sabha Temple, located on the Gore Road in Brampton.
“During the protest, it became apparent that tensions were escalating, and public safety became a concern. For the safety of everyone present, a determination was made to seize any items that could be used as a weapon. As officers were trying to de-escalate tensions, a video was captured and posted to social media that showed an altercation between an officer and a protester.
“Peel Regional Police understands that the video caused concern in the community. We take all complaints about officer conduct seriously and have conducted a review of the incident. Following an investigation, it was determined that the officer depicted in the video was attempting to disarm an individual who refused to surrender their weapon and became confrontational, and accordingly acted within the lawful execution of his duties.”
The police statement added that body-worn camera footage from the incident was reviewed as part of the investigation. It also confirmed the formation of a Strategic Investigative Team to examine incidents of criminality during the November 3 and November 4 events.
“Peel Regional Police is committed to respecting an individual's right to peacefully assemble. However, there is no tolerance for any acts of violence, threats of violence, or vandalism during any peaceful assembly. We appreciate the cooperation of those who remained peaceful during these events,” the statement concluded.
Meanwhile, a Canadian court has issued a publication ban on the trial proceedings of Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, and his co-accused Gurjant Singh.
The court ordered:
“That any evidence taken or information given, representation made, or reasons given in the proceedings shall not be published in any document or broadcast or transmitted in any way, including by email, social media, or any electronic transmission, till after this accused is discharged or, if committed to trial, the trial is completed.”
The government counsel invoked Section 517 of the Canadian Criminal Code to seek the ban, which applies to both accused. The application aimed to prevent the publication of sensitive information during the ongoing legal process.
The matter has been adjourned until November 18, 2024.