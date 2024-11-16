MHA directs security forces to take all necessary steps to restore order, peace in Manipur

NEW DELHI : The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said it has asked all the forces deployed in Manipur to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the state as the security scenario has remained “fragile” for the past few days.

Manipur experienced violence again on Monday when security forces killed 11 suspected militants in an exchange of fire. The confrontation began after the militants allegedly launched an attack using sophisticated weapons on a police station and an adjacent Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in the Jiribam district.

A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the district.

“The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order,” the MHA said.

Directing the security forces, the MHA asked them to take strict action against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. It said important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation.