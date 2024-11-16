MHA directs security forces to take all necessary steps to restore order, peace in Manipur

NEW DELHI : The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said it has asked all the forces deployed in Manipur to take necessary steps to restore order and peace in the state as the security scenario has remained “fragile” for the past few days.
Manipur experienced violence again on Monday when security forces killed 11 suspected militants in an exchange of fire. The confrontation began after the militants allegedly launched an attack using sophisticated weapons on a police station and an adjacent Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in the Jiribam district.
A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the district.
“The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order,” the MHA said.
Directing the security forces, the MHA asked them to take strict action against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. It said important cases have been handed over to the NIA for effective investigation.
“The security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities,” the MHA further said, while appealing to the people of the state to maintain peace and should not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order.
Seeing the fragile situation, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur’s six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam on Thursday.
The fresh order came after the Manipur government imposed AFSPA in the entire state on October 1, barring 19 police station areas that include these six. The police stations excluded from the Manipur government’s October 1 order were Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, Jiribam.
More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.