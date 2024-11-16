Family members of killed suspected militants clash with police outside Silchar Medical College

Assam police officials tried to convince them that the bodies will be handed over to Manipur police and that they can take up the matter with them.

The agitated family members refused to accept the proposal and attacked police personnel by pelting stones in which several persons were injured.

Among the injured were four media persons, including a woman journalist.

The police lathi charged the protestors and the situation was brought under control after sometime with the family members agreeing that they will receive the bodies from Manipur police.

The authorities have decided that both Manipur and Assam police will airlift the bodies of the 10 militants to Churachandpur and the process has already begun.

Ten suspected militants were killed in the gunfight with security forces after insurgents attacked the Borobekra police station in Jiribam district on Monday.