EC seeks responses from Nadda, Kharge over poll code violation complaints

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP president JP Nadda seeking their response on the MCC violation complaints registered by the two parties against each other during the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly poll campaigns.

Complaints have been registered against their alleged acts of omission and commission during the assembly poll campaigns in the two states.

Attaching the complaints with its communication to Kharge and Nadda, the ECI asked them to comment on the complaints against star campaigners of the other party.

While the BJP had complained against Rahul Gandhi, the Congress had complained to the poll panel over some remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in their poll speeches.

The poll panel has sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1 pm on Monday, November 18, 2024, while reminding them of ECI’s earlier advisory to them dated May 22, 2024, during Lok Sabha Elections, to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that “public decorum is not flouted and MCC is followed in letter and spirit” during the election campaign.

The ECI wrote to Nadda asking him to comment on the complaint filed by the Congress against the BJP.

In its letter to Kharge, the poll panel said, “It is in receipt of a complaint dated November 11 from BJP alleging violation of provisions of MCC by Star Campaigners of INC during the canvassing of current elections to Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand and Maharashtra and several bye-elections.”