NHRC notice to UP govt, DGP over death of newborns in Jhansi hospital fire

NEW DELHI: The NHRC on Saturday said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief in connection with a fire at the children's ward of a medical college in Jhansi that claimed the lives of 10 newborns.

Describing reports of the incident as "disturbing", the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within a week.

The commission observed that the contents of the reports are "indeed disturbing and indicate negligence" resulting in a "grave violation" of the human rights of the victims as they were in the care of a government institution.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that at least 10 newborns died in the fire that broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmibai Medical College on Friday night.

Sixteen babies suffered injuries in the incident, while 37 were rescued safely.