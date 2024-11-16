PM Modi is losing his memory, like Joe Biden: Rahul Gandhi

"I want to tell Modi ji that industrialists haven't chosen you to be the PM, it is done by the people of India. It is true that industrialists have marketed him," he said.

Gandhi alleged that the Maharashtra government was "stolen" through the use of money as it was a "deal" for the Dharavi redevelopment project, awarded to an Adani group entity.

Speaking at another rally at Chimur in Chandrapur district later, he accused PM Modi of promoting the lie that Rahul Gandhi was against the Constitution and reservations.

Gandhi also said he keeps displaying the Constitution at his election rallies to remind people of the struggle and sacrifices of the national icons who built the country.

"I spoke in the Lok Sabha in front of the prime minister that we should remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste census. Still the PM lies, saying I am against reservations and the Constitution," the Congress leader said.

"The BJP insults our national icons and the people of the country when it says I show a red book of the Constitution," he said, responding to the saffron party's claim that the red cover suggested association with "urban Naxals."

As long as the Modi government is at the helm, there can be no job creation, Gandhi said.

Dalits, Adivasis and Backward Classes together account for 90 per cent of population, but their share in decision-making is equivalent to only "Rs 6. 10 paise out of a budget of Rs 100," he claimed.

The Constitution speaks of equitable distribution of resources, the Congress leader said, adding, 'We are following the tenets of the Constitution in letter and spirit."

Unemployment and inflation are spiralling out of control and the poor cannot afford to get their children married while crores of rupees are spent at the marriages in industrialist families, Gandhi alleged.

On the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai, he said lands of rich people are never acquired.

"Had only ten rich people been living in Dharavi, the land would have never been acquired. Have you heard of rich people's land being taken? Why should only the land of the poor people and farmers be acquired? Is it written in the Constitution?" Gandhi asked.