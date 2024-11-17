Amit Shah reviews security situation in Manipur amid soaring tension

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cancelled his multiple planned rallies in the Vidarbha region of poll-bound Maharashtra and returned to the national capital to review the security situation in the wake of fresh violence that erupted in Manipur, sources said.

The sources said the Home Minister held a high-level review meeting with senior officials and took stock of the situation while directing them to take all possible measures to bring normalcy back in the state.

The Home Minister has again called a meeting of the senior officials on Monday, they said, adding “where a detailed discussion on the law and order situation in Manipur will take place”.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Anish Dayal has been rushed to Imphal to assess the security situation in Manipur, which has been witnessing intermittent violent incidents since May 2023 following the ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Tensions escalated in Manipur on Saturday following the recovery of the bodies of six individuals, who were reportedly abducted and killed by militants in Jiribam.

On Saturday, irate mobs attacked the residences of state ministers and MLAs, ransacking and setting some of them on fire. The protesters attempted to storm Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s house also, prompting security forces to respond with tear gas to disperse the crowds across Imphal..