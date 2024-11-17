'Completely failed to resolve crisis': NPP withdraws support to Biren Singh-led government in Manipur

In a letter addressed to BJP president JP Nadda, NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma came down heavily on Chief Minister N Biren Singh led NDA government in Manipur for "failing to resolve the crisis."

“We strongly feel that the Manipur State Government under the leadership of Shri Biren Singh has completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy. Keeping the current situation in mind, the National People's Party has decided to withdraw its support to Biren Singh led Government in the State of Manipur, with immediate effect,” Sangma wrote.

The NPP expressed deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur where innocent lives have been lost and people are "going through immense suffering."

The NPP has seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. The BJP-led NDA coalition has 46 members in the House.

The NPP's withdrawal of support comes a day after irate mobs carried out widespread attacks targeting the houses and properties of over a dozen legislators belonging to the saffron party.

The mobs partially burnt down the houses of PWD Minister Govindas Konthoujam and some other MLAs. They also stormed the houses of two other ministers and vandalised properties at the houses of some other MLAs. The MLAs are from the BJP barring one from the Congress. The police arrested 23 persons for their involvement in the incidents.

The series of violent incidents was triggered by the brutal murder of a Kuki tribal woman from Jiribam allegedly by Meiti extremists earlier this month. According to an FIR filed by the woman's husband, she was brutally raped and burnt alive by Meiti militants.

This was followed by CRPF and police personnel shooting dead 10 people belonging to the same tribe as the woman, claiming them to be "militants." Meanwhile, Kuki-Zo organisations claimed they were "village volunteers" and demanded a thorough investigation into the killings.

A day after, six members of a Meitei family from the same village—three women and three children—were reported missing, with officials saying that they were likely abducted by Kuki militants.

The protests broke out after the reported recovery of six bodies, believed to be of those reported missing. The state government in a statement issued on Saturday had stated that three of the bodies were of the missing persons.

The bodies of a woman and a child were found floating at a river in Cachar district on Sunday, making some people wonder if these were of the missing persons. Cachar adjoins Jiribam.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the Imphal valley on Sunday. As there is an apprehension of further attacks, security has been beefed up outside the houses of the legislators in the Imphal valley. The protestors are demanding the resignation of the elected members for failing to check the escalating violence.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a key organisation of the Kuki-Zo community on Sunday said their volunteers will have to arm themselves to protect their land and families until "armed Meitei groups are reined in".

Issuing a statement, the Kuki-Zo body urged the Centre to control the situation by nabbing the "Meitei militants" or else the majority community will have to face "more forceful retaliation".

"Until the armed Meitei groups are reined in, violence in the state will not stop. Kuki-Zo volunteers have no choice but to arm themselves to protect their land and their families," it added.

Amid the crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday cancelled political rallies in Maharashtra and reviewed the security situation in the state. At his direction, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force Anish Dayal arrived in Manipur to assess the security situation.

Army, paramilitary, RAF and police personnel have been fanned out in the valley’s vulnerable areas.

The police said forces were deployed on ground to manage law and order situation and senior officers were critically monitoring the situation round the clock.

Curfew is on in the three districts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur while internet and mobile data services remained suspended in seven affected districts.

Meanwhile, the Congress said the chief minister should seek an appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so the MLAs of ruling and opposition parties can go and meet him to discuss the situation.

“What is the point of being a member of the Assembly if we cannot save Manipur?” former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said.

The ethnic violence that broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in 2023 has so far claimed the lives of at least 250 people and displaced around 60,000.

The BJP-led state and central governments have come under fire for failing to address the issue and bring the violence under control.