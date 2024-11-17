EC takes serious note of 'malicious' video posted by Jharkhand BJP; directs CEO to take action

NEW DELHI: Taking a serious note of complaints from the Congress and the JMM against a "misleading and malicious" video posted by the Jharkhand BJP on social media platforms, the Election Commission on Sunday directed its state poll chief to direct the party to take down the post.
It has also sought an explanation from the state BJP for the alleged violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct by posting the video.
Jharkhand's chief electoral officer has been directed to immediately take action in the matter and get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms expeditiously in coordination with the designated authority in the state under the IT Act.
The JMM and Congress, in their complaint to the poll panel on Sunday, objected to the "misleading and divisive" video posted by the Jharkhand BJP.
It was alleged in the complaint that the video published by the Jharkhand BJP is rife with baseless allegations and falsehoods to unduly influence voters by creating a feeling of hatred and enmity against the JMM and its leaders.
The video posted on Jharkhand BJP's social media handles shows a group of people, seemingly members of the Muslim community forcefully entering the house of a JMM supporter.
The video’s caption reads, “Look carefully at how big a mistake a wrong vote can become. So don’t make the same mistake this time as in 2019. Choose the right thing, choose BJP.”
Responding to the video, JMM wrote on its X handle, “Will elections be held like this in the country now? How far will you allow the country to fall in the name of Hindus and Muslims? Now have some shame and wake up? Show me some courage. Today BJP has crossed all limits of shamelessness and vulgarity.”
“The content of the video uploaded by the BJP directly invokes religious identity as a call/appeal for votes; in complete violation of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” Congress pointed out in its complaint to the Election Commission.
BJP's election campaign in Jharkhand has been centred around claims of "infiltration" and "illegal settlers" from Bangladesh. Union Minister and national president of BJP J P Nadda on Sunday claimed the existence of an "intelligence report" on the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand giving shelter to "Bangladeshi infiltrators in madrasas."
Phase 1 of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly polls took place on November 13, while the second phase is set to be held on November 20.
The counting of votes will take place on November 23.
(With inputs from Online Desk)