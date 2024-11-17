EC takes serious note of 'malicious' video posted by Jharkhand BJP; directs CEO to take action

NEW DELHI: Taking a serious note of complaints from the Congress and the JMM against a "misleading and malicious" video posted by the Jharkhand BJP on social media platforms, the Election Commission on Sunday directed its state poll chief to direct the party to take down the post.

It has also sought an explanation from the state BJP for the alleged violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct by posting the video.

Jharkhand's chief electoral officer has been directed to immediately take action in the matter and get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms expeditiously in coordination with the designated authority in the state under the IT Act.

The JMM and Congress, in their complaint to the poll panel on Sunday, objected to the "misleading and divisive" video posted by the Jharkhand BJP.

It was alleged in the complaint that the video published by the Jharkhand BJP is rife with baseless allegations and falsehoods to unduly influence voters by creating a feeling of hatred and enmity against the JMM and its leaders.

The video posted on Jharkhand BJP's social media handles shows a group of people, seemingly members of the Muslim community forcefully entering the house of a JMM supporter.

The video’s caption reads, “Look carefully at how big a mistake a wrong vote can become. So don’t make the same mistake this time as in 2019. Choose the right thing, choose BJP.”