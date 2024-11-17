Nadda claims 'intel report' shows Jharkhand govt sheltering 'Bangladeshi infiltrators'

BOKARO/DHANBAD/JAMTARA: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday claimed that according to an "intelligence report", the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand gave shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators in madrasas and ensured that they got land and government documents like Aadhaar card.

Nadda also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he wants to become champion of Other Backward Classes, but questioned how many OBC members were in Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, a social service organisation headed by Sonia Gandhi, and the National Advisory Committee of the erstwhile UPA regime.

The BJP president attacked Congress and the JMM, the two main constituents of the ruling coalition of Jharkhand, during his addresses at three election rallies during the day.

"I have received an intelligence report just now. It says that Bangladeshi infiltrators are given shelter in madrasas here. Their Aadhaar, voter ID, gas connection and ration card are facilitated and then the Hemant Soren government ensures land for them," he said.