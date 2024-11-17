Nobody should take Rahul Gandhi seriously: Nitin Gadkari

NAGPUR: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should not be taken seriously and expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra would support the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming state assembly elections on November 20.

In an interview with PTI, Gadkari said, "The way Rahul Gandhi speaks, nobody takes him seriously. I think people should not take his remarks seriously."

Responding to Gandhi's allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi "suffering from memory loss like US President Joe Biden," Gadkari criticised the Congress leader for speaking irresponsibly.

When asked about the challenges faced by the Mahayuti alliance after its underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari attributed the results to confusion created by the opposition. "A narrative was created that if we win 400-plus seats, we will amend the Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

Gadkari strongly refuted these claims, asserting, "There is no question of changing the Constitution. We will neither do it, nor allow others to do it. Now people have realised that the campaign by the opposition during the Lok Sabha polls was based on lies, and they have decided to support with positivity the Mahayuti in Maharashtra under PM Modi's leadership."