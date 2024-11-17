Nobody should take Rahul Gandhi seriously: Nitin Gadkari

NAGPUR: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should not be taken seriously and expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra would support the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the upcoming state assembly elections on November 20.
In an interview with PTI, Gadkari said, "The way Rahul Gandhi speaks, nobody takes him seriously. I think people should not take his remarks seriously."
Responding to Gandhi's allegations about Prime Minister Narendra Modi "suffering from memory loss like US President Joe Biden," Gadkari criticised the Congress leader for speaking irresponsibly.
When asked about the challenges faced by the Mahayuti alliance after its underwhelming performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Gadkari attributed the results to confusion created by the opposition. "A narrative was created that if we win 400-plus seats, we will amend the Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.
Gadkari strongly refuted these claims, asserting, "There is no question of changing the Constitution. We will neither do it, nor allow others to do it. Now people have realised that the campaign by the opposition during the Lok Sabha polls was based on lies, and they have decided to support with positivity the Mahayuti in Maharashtra under PM Modi's leadership."
Regarding BJP's focus on development politics, Gadkari emphasised unity, dismissing divisive remarks. "We are contesting the elections on the plank of development. We are all one. Some go to temple, some to mosque, gurdwara, and churches. But we are all Bharatiya and the country is above everything else for us," he said.
Asked about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's opposition to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' comment, which hinted at growing tensions within the Mahayuti alliance, Gadkari downplayed the issue. "First of all, we are different parties, and it is not necessary that we share the same opinion," he said.
He further explained, "Media also distorts what is said. This creates misconceptions. The call for unity was to unite against terrorism and Naxalism."
On the topic of Rahul Gandhi raising the issue of a caste census, Gadkari redirected focus to broader issues, stating, "The real issue is about the welfare of villages, the poor, and farmers. The poor have no caste or religion. A Muslim gets petrol at the same rate as others."
When asked if he would like to become the BJP president again, Gadkari dismissed the idea, saying, "I have been the BJP president earlier and don't have any desire for that post now."