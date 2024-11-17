UP Dy CM Maurya terms 'batenge toh katenge' slogan a call for unity

LUCKNOW: A day after evading questions on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' slogan, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday described it as a call for unity and asked why was the opposition having a "stomach ache" over the slogan.

The slogan, frequently used by Adityanath on the campaign trail, has united the opposition in its condemnation ahead of the November 20 bypolls, claiming that it has communal overtones.

"The clear message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the slogans -- 'If we stay united, we will be safe, if we divide, we will be cut' -- that emerged from their speeches is a symbol of the unity and determination for all workers. There are no differences of opinion in the BJP, nor there was, nor will there will be," Maurya said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This slogan comes straight from the hearts of party workers like me. The BJP's slogan is 'If we stay united, we will be safe',' he added.

Taking potshots at the opposition parties, the deputy chief minister asked why was the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party "having stomach aches due to this unity"? "If the pain is unbearable, get it treated, take medicines," he added.