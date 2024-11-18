Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted by NIA, Mumbai cops, held in US: Sources

MUMBAI: Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home here, has been detained in the United States, Mumbai police sources said on Monday.

Anmol, who was believed to be living in Canada and making regular travels to the US, is the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of running a global criminal syndicate despite being in jail.

The sources did not provide further details related to his detention.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Siddique on October 12 in Mumbai's Bandra area.

He was also allegedly behind the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home, located in the Bandra area, on April 14 this year, according to the sources.

Earlier this month, an official said the Mumbai police have sent a proposal to the Centre for extradition of Anmol Bishnoi, who has also been named in an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's counter-terrorism law enforcement agency.