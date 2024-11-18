Congress, BJP seek seven more days from EC to respond to poll code complaints

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the BJP have sought seven more days from the Election Commission to respond to poll code violation complaints filed by them against each other in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, sources said Monday.

In the wake of the BJP and the Congress lodging complaints against each other with the EC for poll code violations, the election panel on Saturday had asked the presidents of the two parties to comment on the charges levelled against their leaders.

The EC wrote separate letters to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asking them to comment on the complaint by 1 pm on Monday (November 18).