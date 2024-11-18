Gujarat medical student dies after alleged ragging incident, forced to stand for three hours

A first-year student from a medical college in Gujarat tragically passed away after allegedly being subjected to a ragging incident by senior students.
Anil Methania, who had recently enrolled at GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Dharpur Patan, was reportedly forced to stand for three hours as part of an "introduction" by third-year students. Ragging, commonly referred to as an "intro" on many campuses, often involves seniors harassing newcomers.
According to reports by NDTV, after enduring the prolonged standing, Anil collapsed and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital, where he provided a statement to the police, confirming he was made to stand for three hours. Sadly, Anil passed away shortly thereafter.
The student's body was sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, an official from Balisana police station said.
Anil’s cousin, Dharmendra, shared that the family, from Surendranagar district, over 150 km away from Patan, was notified about the incident. Upon arrival, they learned that Anil had been ragged by senior students. "We want justice," Dharmendra expressed, devastated by the loss.
Hardik Shah, the dean of GMERS Medical College, confirmed the incident, stating that as soon as the college administration learned Anil had collapsed, he was immediately hospitalised.
He added that Anil's statement to the police mentioned the ragging incident, and they had informed both the police and the family. The college pledged to take strict action based on the findings.
In response, Senior Police Officer KK Pandya noted that Anil's father had filed a complaint, and a case of accidental death had been registered. The body was sent for an autopsy, and authorities are awaiting the report to determine the exact cause of death. Further actions will be decided based on the findings. Regarding the ragging aspect, the police have asked for detailed information from the college as part of their investigation.
NDTV reports that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has long imposed a ban on ragging in all forms within educational institutions and mandates strict disciplinary measures for anyone found guilty of participating in or abetting such activities.