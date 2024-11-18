Gujarat medical student dies after alleged ragging incident, forced to stand for three hours

A first-year student from a medical college in Gujarat tragically passed away after allegedly being subjected to a ragging incident by senior students.

Anil Methania, who had recently enrolled at GMERS Medical College and Hospital in Dharpur Patan, was reportedly forced to stand for three hours as part of an "introduction" by third-year students. Ragging, commonly referred to as an "intro" on many campuses, often involves seniors harassing newcomers.

According to reports by NDTV, after enduring the prolonged standing, Anil collapsed and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital, where he provided a statement to the police, confirming he was made to stand for three hours. Sadly, Anil passed away shortly thereafter.

The student's body was sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, an official from Balisana police station said.

Anil’s cousin, Dharmendra, shared that the family, from Surendranagar district, over 150 km away from Patan, was notified about the incident. Upon arrival, they learned that Anil had been ragged by senior students. "We want justice," Dharmendra expressed, devastated by the loss.