Indian Coast Guard rescues seven fishermen from Pakistan maritime security agency

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship successfully rescued seven Indian fishermen on November 17, apprehended by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) ship near the India-Pakistan Maritime Boundary.

The ICG on Monday said, “At approximately 1530 hours, an ICG Ship on patrol received a distress call from an Indian fishing boat (IFB) operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ). The call reported that another Indian fishing boat, Kal Bhairav, had been intercepted by a PMSA vessel, and seven Indian crew members had been apprehended.”

In response, ICG Ship immediately proceeded to the reported location at maximum speed, ICG added, “Despite efforts by the PMSA ship to retreat, ICG Ship intercepted the PMSA ship and persuaded them to relieve Indian fishermen. The ICG ship was able to retrieve the seven fishermen safely, who were all found to be in stable medical condition.”

The PMSA is a branch of the Pakistan Navy which is entrusted with the responsibility to operate in the maritime zone of Pakistan.