Protester shot dead in Manipur during clash with security forces, CM Biren convenes meet with MLAs

GUWAHATI : One person was killed and another injured in alleged police firing during mob violence in Manipur’s Jiribam on Sunday night even as Chief Minister N Biren Singh has convened a meeting with all non-Congress MLAs at 6 pm on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Khundrakpam Athouba (20) and the injured as K Bishan (26).

The incident occurred when a mob went on the rampage on the streets of Jiribam town and attacked the offices of the ruling BJP and Congress.

Given the prevailing volatile situation, the state government ordered the closure of all educational institutions on Monday and Tuesday in Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts where curfew has remained in force. Internet and mobile data services have also remained suspended in seven affected districts.

Talking about the meeting that the Chief Minister has convened, a BJP MLA said, “All MLAs, except the five from Congress, have been invited.”

It is certain that 10 Kuki-Zo legislators, including seven from BJP who left the Imphal valley in the wake of the ethnic violence on May 3 last year, will not attend the meeting.

An NPP MLA said the party has withdrawn its support to the BJP-led government and therefore, its MLAs will not attend the meeting that CM Biren Singh has convened.

Sources said the chief minister will discuss the prevailing law and order situation with the MLAs at the meeting which will be held at the chief minister’s secretariat. The meeting comes after the burning down and vandalism of the houses and properties of over a dozen legislators, including a minister.

According to reports, the state government has handed over three cases to the National Investigation Agency. The cases are the killing of a tribal woman by armed militants on November 8, the attack on a CRPF post and the burning of houses and killings of civilians, both on November 11 and all in Jiribam.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Manipur expressed deep concern that the ethnic conflict has remained unresolved even after 19 months.

It condemned the act of killings of women and children and appealed to central and state governments to resolve the conflict at the earliest.