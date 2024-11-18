SC urges President to decide Balwant Singh's mercy plea in two weeks or it will consider interim relief

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday requested the President of India to decide within two weeks on the mercy plea filed by Balwant Singh Rajoana, one of the death row convicts in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh in 1995. If no decision is made within this time frame, the Court will consider Rajoana's interim relief requests.

"In the event no decision is taken by the next date, we will consider the prayers for interim relief. The case is listed again for hearing on December 5, 2024, at 10:30 AM," said a bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai.

This order came after former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Rajoana, informed the Court that no response had been received from the Union government. The State of Punjab also informed the Court that the Union had not replied yet regarding Rajoana's mercy plea.

Rohatgi sought leniency, noting that 28-29 years had passed. He mentioned that the case of Devender Pal Singh Bhullar, another death row convict, had already been decided. Rohatgi pointed out that his petition had been pending since 2012 and argued that Rajoana had not seen the light of day since then. He added that the State had not raised objections previously.

Rohatgi further criticized the Union's position, which stated that it was not the "right time" to decide on the plea. "But when will it be the right time? When his life is over?" he asked, stressing that this was not a national security issue.