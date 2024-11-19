Ex-minister Anil Deshmukh attacked: Case against four unidentified persons for murder bid

NAGPUR: Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder after NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was seriously injured in stone pelting at his car in Nagpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday and Deshmukh was later admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur.

State NCP (SP) spokesperson Pravin Kunte claimed there was a "conspiracy" behind Deshmukh, who received injuries on his head and shoulder and blamed the ruling BJP for the incident.

The party headed by Sharad Pawar has demanded a high-level probe into the incident, which occurred on the last day of campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on November 20. Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village.

Some unidentified persons threw stones at his car near Belphata on Jalalkheda Road near Katol in Nagpur district. The former minister, who received injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said. He was later admitted to a private hospital here.

Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh Poddar on Tuesday said they have taken a serious cognisance of the incident and registered a case against four unidentified persons on charges of attempt to murder.

A forensic team has visited the incident spot to collect technical evidence, he said.