Forces given free hand, asked to focus on intel-based operations in Manipur

NEW DELHI: Following a high-level security review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, directions have been issued to the forces to set-up a full-proof security grid around camps, leaders and dignitaries, government offices and other critical installations amid the prevailing fragile and tense situation in Manipur, sources said on Tuesday.

Noting that security forces have been given a free hand to deal with the volatile situation in the troubled state, the sources said, the intelligence agencies have also been asked to provide actionable inputs for security forces to take preventive measures.

It is learnt from the sources that security around identified vulnerable targets has already been tightened and the same would be beefed up once the additional sanctioned troops move to the state.

A senior officer in the security establishment confirmed that the forces on the ground have been asked “not to hesitate” in taking actions against miscreants, as they now have “free-hand” to bring back normalcy in the state. Once the additional sanctioned 7,000 troops arrive in the state, the deployment will be worked out accordingly, he added.

The Centre has decided to send 70 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to the state following an assessment of the situation made during the meeting chaired by the Home Minister.