NDA MLAs call for 'mass operation' against militants behind civilian killings in Manipur's Jiribam

IMPHAL: A meeting of MLAs of the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur adopted a resolution calling for a "mass operation" against the militants responsible for killing the six civilians in Jiribam district within seven days, a statement said. The meeting, held on Monday night, was attended by 27 MLAs.

It also sought that the group responsible for the killing of the three women and three children be declared an "unlawful organisation", the statement said. It resolved to immediately hand over the case to NIA.

"The Centre will review the imposition of AFSPA as per the order dated November 14 with immediate effect," the statement said.

If the resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA legislators will decide the further course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur, it said.

The Centre and the state government will take all necessary steps at the earliest to ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur, it added.

The MLAs also condemned the attack on the properties of ministers and MLAs.

Legal actions will be initiated against the miscreants based on the findings of the High Powered Committee, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.