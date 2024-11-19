Indian agencies meet FBI officials to discuss extradition of detained gangster Anmol Bishnoi: Sources

NEW DELHI: Officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have met officers of the Indian law enforcement agencies to discuss the case of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The US embassy in New Delhi is reported to have confirmed about the meeting over Anmol, who has been under scrutiny for multiple serious criminal charges in India. He was detained in California last week.

A source in a law enforcement agency said that the meeting took place at the FBI’s New Delhi office, where the possibility of Anmol’s deportation or extradition was deliberated over.

Reportedly, a spokesperson for the US Embassy confirmed the engagement with Indian law enforcement agencies, saying, “US Embassy officials met with Indian law enforcement partners to discuss this case, and the Embassy remains in close contact with Indian officials.”