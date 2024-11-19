Manipur CM blames Congress for crisis after Chidambaram's controversial remarks

GUWAHATI: An X post of Congress leader P Chidambaram created brouhaha in Manipur on Tuesday with Chief Minister N Biren Singh blaming the party for the ongoing crisis in the state.

The Congress distanced itself from Chidambaram’s post, now deleted, calling it his personal remarks.

Chidambaram said, “Rushing 5,000 MORE central armed police jawans is not the answer to the Manipur crisis. It is more wisdom: acknowledging that Mr Biren Singh, the chief minister, is the cause of the crisis and removing him immediately.”

He further stated, “It is more understanding: that the Meitei, the Kuki-Zo and the Naga can live together in one state only if they have genuine regional autonomy. It is more statesmanship: for the Hon'ble PM to give up his obstinacy, visit Manipur, and speak to the people of Manipur with humility and learn first hand their grievances and aspirations.”

The chief minister wasted no time in hitting back.