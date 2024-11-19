Rajasthan government orders 3,000 mines, industries to shut down in two districts to combat severe air pollution

JAIPUR: In a sudden but significant step to tackle the escalating air pollution crisis, the Bhajan Lal-led Rajasthan government has shut down 3,000 mines and industries in Alwar and Bharatpur districts, according to an order by the Rajasthan Pollution Control Board.

Additionally, all construction activities in these areas have been halted. Along with this, construction work going on in these areas has also been stopped.

The decision comes in the wake of a sharp decline in air quality across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Delhi, where air pollution has reached critical levels since Monday. Being part of the NCR, Alwar and Bharatpur are facing similar challenges.

Rising Pollution Levels in Alwar and Bhiwadi

The pollution in Alwar has reached alarming levels, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 295 on Monday. The situation is even more grave in Bhiwadi, where the AQI soared to a hazardous 442, far exceeding the "severe" threshold of 401.

To address the crisis, the government has implemented the highest level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP 4) in these districts, imposing strict restrictions on industrial and construction activities. The fourth phase (GRAP 4) of the Graded Response Action Plan has been implemented in Alwar and Bharatpur districts which fall in NCR. The Rajasthan Pollution Control Board issued orders to enforce these measures on Tuesday morning.