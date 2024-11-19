SC questions delay in delimitation process for northeastern states

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday raised concerns over the delay in carrying out the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Assam, despite a 2020 presidential order rescinding the deferment of the process.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said "once the president rescinds the notification, that is enough" to proceed with the delimitation exercise.

"Where does the government come in?" The bench asked Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj, appearing for the Centre, to take instructions on the future course of action on the matter.

"Take instructions on this, the exercise has to be done, it is a statutory mandate and therefore you have to comply with it," the CJI said.

The additional solicitor general said while consultations are underway for Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the ongoing violence in Manipur makes the situation there unconducive.

The hearing on a plea filed by 'Delimitation Demand Committee for the State of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur & Nagaland in North East India' was then deferred till January 2025.

The plea seeks immediate implementation of the delimitation exercise in these northeastern states.

Advocate G Gangmei, appearing for the petitioner, said the president's 2020 order made the exercise legally mandatory.

He pointed out that two years have passed since the writ petition was filed, yet no concrete steps have been taken to initiate delimitation in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

He added that Assam alone has seen progress, with delimitation completed in August 2023 following an order from the Ministry of Law and Justice.