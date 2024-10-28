Centre likely to begin population census in 2025, with Lok Sabha delimitation exercise set for 2028

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is likely to begin the long-delayed population census in 2025, with a target for completion by 2026. This will be followed by a nationwide delimitation process for Lok Sabha constituencies, expected to be finished by 2028.

A government source told TNIE that preparations are underway to initiate the deccanial census—excluding the caste census—in 2025, aiming to deprive the opposition from raising issues related to it ahead of assembly polls in states like Bihar and others.

Sources further hinted that the census was proposed to be started in 2021, but it couldn't be conducted due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

However the centre has denied it saying that at present there is no as such plan.

The country's last decennial population census was conducted in 2011; thereafter, no census was held, although demands for it continued from various political parties throughout the time. The Congress-led opposition had intensified its criticism of the Modi government, particularly over the issue of a caste census.

Sources suggest that a caste census is unlikely, with the government expected to proceed with the national census instead.

This census aims to provide data on population growth, development indices, and other factors essential for long-term planning and effective governance. The government is developing a plan to mobilise a large workforce to complete the census within a specified timeframe.

Notably, India has conducted the census every 10 years since 1881. India's population was 121.1 crore based on the last census held in 2011.

The first phase of this decade's census was expected to begin on April 1, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 2011 and now, the United Nations projected in an April 2023 report that India had surpassed China for the first time to become the world's most populous country, with an estimated population of over 142 crore (1,425,775,850).

"The data on the national census will be in the public domain by 2026 as the census will be conducted in a mission mode," a senior source in the government remarked, adding that the delimitation process of LS constituencies will follow the national census across the country.