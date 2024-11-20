Bitcoin row: BJP targets Supriya Sule, Nana Patole; MVA calls it 'fake', threatens legal action

The BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on Maharashtra opposition leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole for their alleged involvement in using bitcoins illegally to fund elections and claimed their roles will surface during the probe.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also targeted Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and asked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to hold a press conference on the issue.

In a press conference, Patra rejected the opposition's claim that the BJP was behind the "conspiracy" to target them amid the Maharashtra polls as he claimed that the suspected crypto currency fraud occurred years back and the opposition alliance used the money in previous elections as well.

It appears that the money involved so far in this scam is Rs 235 crore, he claimed.

Sule has denied the charges, including the audio records purportedly featuring her voice, as fake and said she has filed complaint with the Election Commission and the Maharashtra Police.

"Familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters," she said.

She said on X, "The intent and mala fide actors behind it are amply evident, condemn-worthy that such practices are taking place in a healthy democracy guided by the Constitution of India."

Patra claimed that the matter came to light as Gaurav Mehta, a person involved in crypto currency trade and an alleged link to this case, decided to go public because he feared danger to his life after he encashed the bitcoins to help opposition leaders.