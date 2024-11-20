BJP-led alliance projected to retain Maharashtra, wrest Jharkhand: Exit polls

Exit polls have predicted a strong showing for the BJP-led alliance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with several surveys projecting a clear edge over the Congress-led coalition. The ruling BJP-Sena-NCP alliance is likely to retain power in the state according to them. The majority mark in the 288-member assembly stands at 145.
According to P-Marq, the BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra is projected to win between 137 and 157 seats, while the Congress-led alliance is expected to secure 126 to 146 seats, with others taking 2 to 8 seats.
The Matrize exit poll offers an even more decisive victory for the BJP-led alliance, predicting it will win 150 to 170 seats, leaving the Congress-led coalition with 110 to 130 seats, and others securing 8 to 10 seats.
These results suggest the BJP alliance is set to consolidate its position in Maharashtra, leveraging its incumbent advantage. The official results, however, will confirm the exit poll predictions.
The Peoples Pulse exit poll for Maharashtra has projected a strong performance for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The poll forecasts the alliance securing 175 to 195 seats, far exceeding the majority mark of 145. In contrast, the opposition MVA alliance is projected to secure between 85 and 112 seats, leaving them well behind the ruling coalition. The 'Others' are expected to secure 7 to 12 seats according them.
The Times Now-JVC exit poll for Maharashtra projects a strong performance for the Mahayuti alliance, predicting it will win between 150-167 seats. The MVA is projected to secure 107-125 seats. Meanwhile, others are likely to win 13-14 seats.
The Chanakya exit poll predicts that the Mahayuti alliance will secure 152-160 seats. The MVA is expected to win between 130-138 seats. And 6-8 seats are projected to win by others.
The Dainik Bhaskar on the other hand has predicted an edge for the MVA with 135-150 seats. According to them, the Mahayuti alliance is expected to win 125-140 seats. They have also predicted around 20-25 seats to be won by others.
The Electoral Edge has predicted a comfortable win for the MVA alliance with 150 seats while it expected the Mahayuti alliance to settle with 118 seats. It predicted 20 seats to be won by others.
The Matrize exit poll for Jharkhand projects a close contest between the major political parties. The BJP-led NDA alliance is predicted to secure 42 to 47 seats, while the ruling JMM-led INDIA alliance is projected to win 25 to 30 seats. Other parties are expected to secure 1 to 4 seats.
In contrast, the Axis My India exit poll shows a significantly stronger performance for the JMM-led INDIA alliance, predicting 53 seats, while the BJP-led NDA is projected to win just 25 seats, while others are expected to win 3.
The Electoral Edge has also predicted an edge for the JMM-led INDIA alliance with 42 seats while it expected the NDA alliance to win 32 seats. Others are expected to win 7 seats.
The Times Now-JVC exit poll projects a close contest in Jharkhand, with the NDA alliance expected to secure between 40-44 seats. The JMM-led INDIA alliance to win 30-40 seats, while others are likely to secure 1 seat.
The Dainik Baskar has predicted a close fight between the NDA alliance and the JMM-led INDIA alliance. The NDA alliance, according to Dainik Baskar is expected to secure 37-40 seats while the JMM-led INDIA alliance is expected to win 36-39 seats.