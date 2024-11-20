BJP-led alliance projected to retain Maharashtra, wrest Jharkhand: Exit polls

Exit polls have predicted a strong showing for the BJP-led alliance in the Maharashtra assembly elections, with several surveys projecting a clear edge over the Congress-led coalition. The ruling BJP-Sena-NCP alliance is likely to retain power in the state according to them. The majority mark in the 288-member assembly stands at 145.

According to P-Marq, the BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra is projected to win between 137 and 157 seats, while the Congress-led alliance is expected to secure 126 to 146 seats, with others taking 2 to 8 seats.

The Matrize exit poll offers an even more decisive victory for the BJP-led alliance, predicting it will win 150 to 170 seats, leaving the Congress-led coalition with 110 to 130 seats, and others securing 8 to 10 seats.

These results suggest the BJP alliance is set to consolidate its position in Maharashtra, leveraging its incumbent advantage. The official results, however, will confirm the exit poll predictions.

The Peoples Pulse exit poll for Maharashtra has projected a strong performance for the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The poll forecasts the alliance securing 175 to 195 seats, far exceeding the majority mark of 145. In contrast, the opposition MVA alliance is projected to secure between 85 and 112 seats, leaving them well behind the ruling coalition. The 'Others' are expected to secure 7 to 12 seats according them.