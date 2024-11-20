LIVE | Assembly polls: Maharashtra records 45.53 % voter turnout, 61.47 % polling in Jharkhand

After a slow start to polling, voter turnout in Maharashtra began to pick up, reaching 45.53 % by 3 pm. Meanwhile, Jharkhand witnessed a comparatively higher voter turnout, recording 61.47 % during the same period.
Polling officials reported that voting is progressing smoothly in both states, with authorities ensuring a peaceful and orderly process.
The polling for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats and 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of Jharkhand is underway.
In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) is vying to retain power, while opposition's the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP)) is hoping for a strong comeback.
In Jharkhand, the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it. The first phase of elections was held on November 13
The counting of votes in both states will be held on November 23.
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered the suspension of police personnel for violating guidelines on voter ID checks during the Uttar Pradesh bypolls.
This follows serious allegations from both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding voter suppression and irregularities at polling stations.
The SP accused police personnel of preventing voters from casting their ballots, particularly in areas like Muzaffarnagar.
A major clash broke out between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and Independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal in Nandgaon Assembly Constituency.
#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: Clash broke out between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande & Independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal in Nandgaon Assembly Constituency.
(Video source: Sameer Bhujbal’s team) pic.twitter.com/cvvGgelCtE
MLA and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party leader Sudesh Mahto and his family cast their vote at a polling booth in Lagam village.
VIDEO | Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024: MLA and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party leader Sudesh Mahto and his family cast their vote at a polling booth in Lagam village.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/PcMCCqXMN3
Tension prevailed outside a polling booth in Baramati after NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar's mother alleged intimidation and malpractices by workers of the rival NCP led by sitting MLA Ajit Pawar.
Yugendra's mother, Sharmila Pawar, alleged that one of their party cadres was intimidated by the workers of the rival faction.
NCP (SP) candidate from Parli assembly constituency, Rajesaheb Deshmukh claimed that a CCTV camera was disabled at a polling booth in Dharmapuri.
In a purported video, a visibly annoyed Deshmukh can be seen talking to the polling staff about the "detached" cable of a CCTV camera and demanding to know who had done it.
Later, speaking to reporters, Deshmukh claimed that the CCTV had been made dysfunctional.
"People from minority communities are not being allowed to come to the booth to vote. Someone else is pressing the button (on EVM).
If this is the case, why do we even need an election? It seems the administration is merely completing a formality," he claimed.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the election trends are promising. He said that people are turning out to vote in large numbers to cast vote. The Rajasthan Congress leader also expressed confidence that the MVA government will form the government.
#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot says, "The election trends are nice. People are voting in large numbers. Voting will conclude peacefully. MVA will form a government."
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the Chhattisgarh premises of Gaurav Mehta, allegedly linked to a bitcoin transactions case in poll-bound Maharashtra, official sources said.
The locations of Mehta in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur are being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
Speaking to TNIE's Sudhir Suryawanshi, Maharashtra Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat projected the Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) to get around 160 to 180 seats in the assembly elections.
Thorat is contesting his ninth election and is one of the top contenders for the CM's chair if the MVA comes to power. READ FULL INTERVIEW HERE
Jharkhand: The highest voting turnout of 53. 83 per cent was reported from Pakur, followed by 52. 21 per cent from Jamtara, 51. 26 per cent from Ramgarh and 50. 28 per cent from Dumka district.
In the first six hours of polling, Godda recorded a turnout of 50. 27 per cent, Deoghar 49. 83 per cent, Hazaribag 48. 62 per cent, Giridih 48.01 per cent, Sahebganj 47. 51 per cent and Dhanbad 43. 16 per cent.
The lowest turnout was recorded in Bokaro at 42. 52 per cent till 1 PM.
STORY | Nearly 48 pc voter turnout till 1 PM in final phase of Jharkhand assembly polls
READ: https://t.co/WpzUTpen2S pic.twitter.com/GpraZvKHO8
Maharashtra: Gadchiroli district recorded 50. 89 per cent voter turnout.
The Aheri assembly seat in the district saw 52. 84 per cent voting, while Armori registered 51. 05 per cent polling.
Mumbai city district recorded 27. 73 per cent voting and Mumbai suburban district saw 30. 43 per cent turnout.
The Colaba assembly segment in the megapolis registered 24. 16 per cent polling, Mahim 33. 01 per cent and Worli 26. 96 per cent.
Shivadi recorded 30. 5 per cent polling, while Malabar Hill recorded 33. 24 per cent voting.
Bhandup polled 38. 75 per cent votes, Dahisar 35. 60 per cent and Bandra East 25. 03 per cent.
In Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, the voter turnout was 32. 21 per cent till 1 pm.
In Baramati from where NCP chief Ajit Pawar is fighting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the poll percentage was 33. 78 per cent.
Nashik district recorded 31.16 per cent voting.
Kerala: Palakkad 40.16%
Punjab:Dera Baba Nanak 40.40%; Barnala 28.10%; Chabbewal 27.95%; Gidderbaha 50.09%
Uttar Pradesh: Kundarki 41.01%; Karhal 32.29%; Katehari 36.54%; Ghaziabad 20.92%; Sishamau 28.50%; Meerapur 36.77%; Majhawan 31.68%; Khair 28.80%; Phulpur 26.67%
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath 34.40%
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Mahayuti government will get a thumping majority as people will vote for development and work done by his dispensation.
Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena and seeking his re-election from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane, was talking to reporters after casting his vote along with his family members, including his MP son Shrikant Shinde.
"People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi's) two-and-a-half years of rule vis-a-vis the work done by us in the same amount of time. People will vote for development and for the work done by us," Shinde said.
Shinde said people know the welfare schemes implemented by his government for women, youth, farmers and senior citizens.
"The Mahayuti government will win with a thumping majority," Shinde said.
Shinde's rebellion against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray led to a split in the Shiv Sena, and also to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June 2022.
#WATCH | Thane: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with his family show their inked fingers after casting vote for #MaharashtraElections2024
A heated argument took place on Wednesday between Shiv Sena candidate Suhas Kande and independent nominee Sameer Bhujbal over the identity of some voters at a polling centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, officials said.
Police and poll authorities later reached the spot, they said, adding the situation was in control and polling was not affected due to the incident.
Kande and Bhujbal as well as their supporters had a heated exchange of words at a polling centre in Nandgaon assembly constituency after the independent candidate raised objection over the authenticity of some voters in the segment.
"Verbal clashes erupted between the two candidates in Nandgaon assembly constituency over the identity of voters," Nashik Collector Jalaj Sharma said.
After the police's intervention, one of the candidates left the place, he said.
"The incident has not affected the voting in any manner. The voting process is smooth at the polling centre. People should not believe in any rumours and exercise their franchise," Sharma added.
The BJP on Wednesday intensified its attack on Maharashtra opposition leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole for their alleged involvement in using bitcoins "illegally" to fund elections and claimed their "roles will surface" during the probe.
Sule has denied the charges, including the audio records purportedly featuring her voice, as "fake" and said she has filed complaint with the Election Commission and the Maharashtra Police.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole slammed the BJP for dragging him into these allegations to influence the state polls and said he would take the legal route to fight the "fake" charges against him.
Kerala: Palakkad 24.95%
Punjab: Gidderbaha 32.85%, Dera Baba Nanak 25.50%, Barnala 16.30%, Chabbewal 12.71%
Uttar Pradesh: Meerapur 26.18%, Majhawan 20.41%, Khair 19.18%, Phulpur 17.68%, Kundarki 28.54%, Karhal 20.71%, Katehari 24.28%, Ghaziabad 12.87%, Sishamau 15.91%
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath 17.69%
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cast his vote in Mumbai, and urged people to exercise their franchise by coming out in large numbers in order to "protect the self respect of Maharashtra."
Thackeray cast vote with his wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas in Bandra East. "Vote in large numbers and protect the self-respect of Maharashtra," the former chief minister said.
Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai is in the fray from the Bandra East assembly constituency. This is the first time that Uddhav Thackeray and his family members are voting for their relative.
Aaditya Thackeray is seeking his re-election from the Worli seat in the city that he currently represents.
VIDEO | Maharashtra Elections: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray appeals people to come out and vote along with their respective families as he comes to vote at a polling booth in Bandra West, Mumbai.
Maharashtra recorded a slow voter turnout of 18.14% by 11 AM, with Mumbai continuing to show low participation at 15.78%.
The state saw an initial turnout of 6.61% in the first two hours of polling, while Mumbai registered 7.88% during the same period.
In Jharkhand, the second and final phase of polling recorded a turnout of 31.37% by 11 AM, more than double the 12.71% seen in the first two hours.
Hours before the commencement of the second and final phase, five trucks were torched allegedly by Maoists in Latehar district, police said.
The incident occurred in Laat forest under the jurisdiction of Herhanj Police Station around 1.30 am, a senior officer said.
According to truck drivers, around 12 Maoists arrived in the forest and started firing indiscriminately. The trucks were deployed in coal transportation at the Tubed coal project in Latehar.
"The trucks were returning after dumping coal when they were set on fire by members of the banned Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC), a splinter group of Maoists. An investigation has been initiated and raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrators of the crime," Latehar Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said.
The Maoists left a pamphlet at the spot in which they threatened to stop the work of loading and transporting at the Tubed coal project until talks are held with the banned outfit, he said.
"Truck drivers were asked to get down from their vehicles. Several rounds of bullets were fired before the trucks were torched," another officer said.
As many as 21 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were replaced by election authorities in Maharashtra's Hingoli assembly constituency after they were found faulty during mock polls, officials said, adding this did not impact the voting process in the booths concerned.
Voting for assembly polls is underway in Basmath, Hingoli and Kalamnuri assembly constituencies of Hingoli district in Marathwada region.
Mock drills of voting took place in every booth of the district before the polling started Wednesday morning, the official said.
"During this mock drill, 21 electronic voting machines were found faulty, after which they were replaced with new EVMs. This did not impact the voting process at the respective booths," the official said.
Young voters and first time electors in Nagpur appreciated the infrastructure development here, but raised concern over lack of job avenues and inflation.
Some of them also raised the issue of women's security.
First-time voter Manswi Admane, an engineering student, carried a placard outside a polling booth with the message highlighting the need for women's safety.
Manzari Pinjarkar, an MBA student who voted in Nagpur, appreciated the present government's welfare schemes, but raised concern over layoffs in jobs and inflation. she said the government should work to address these problems.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, along with his family members, cast their votes at a polling station in Nagpur.
Fadnavis is the BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West seat and is only the second chief minister in Maharastra to complete a full term (2014-2019) in office after veteran Congress leader Vasantrao Naik (1967-1972).
Speaking to reporters outside the polling station, Fadnavis said: "The biggest festival in democracy is being celebrated now. Me and my family have cast our votes. I would like to appeal to brothers and sisters of Maharashtra to vote as it is not just our right, but our responsibility as well."
#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM & BJP candidate from Nagpur South-West Assembly seat, Devendra Fadnavis, his wife Amruta Fadnavis and mother Sarita Fadnavis show their inked finger after voting for #MaharashtraElections2024, at a polling booth in Nagpur.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari cast his vote at a polling station in Nagpur. Speaking to reporters outside the polling station, Gadkari said: "A good government and good leadership can change the future of Maharashtra. Today is the festival of democracy, I appeal to the people to vote and exercise their democratic rights. We will win with a good majority in Maharashtra. People have to vote for development and the future of the state."
#WATCH | Nagpur: After casting his vote, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says, "Maharashtra is a progressive and prosperous state of the country. This state receives the highest foreign investment and agricultural exports are also increasing here. It is a role model state for the…
BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday dismissed the allegations of distributing money to influence voters, saying he was well aware of the rules and not foolish to indulge in such an activity at the hotel of political opponents.
The BJP leader has denied the allegation, saying he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures.
"The Vivanta Hotel (at Virar in Palghar) is owned by the Thakurs. I am not stupid to go to their hotel and distribute money there," Tawde told reporters here.
Tawde expressed surprise that national leaders had become involved in the issue and said, "BJP people are no longer stupid to distribute money in a hotel owned by opposition parties. They should realise this much."
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole casts his vote in Bhandara.
Speaking to TNIE's Sudhir Suryawanshi, Patole assereted that the Congress will emerge as single largest party in Maharashtra and projected the grand old party to win 80-85 assembly seats.
Congress is part of the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alongside Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).
Patole also emphasised that there is no set formula for the largest party in the MVA to claim the CM post. READ FULL INTERVIEW HERE
#WATCH | Maharashtra Congress president & party's candidate from Sakoli, Nana Patole cast his vote for #MaharashtraElections2024, at a polling booth in Mumbai.
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the assembly elections will decide Maharashtra's future and appealed to people in the state to exercise their franchise.
Talking to reporters in Baramati town of Pune district after casting his vote, Pawar said all the electors should exercise their right to vote.
"This election is extremely important. It will decide the future of Maharashtra. I appeal to all citizens to come out and vote," he said.
"It is not good that the voter percentage in Maharashtra is less than smaller states in the north east," the former Union minister said.
VIDEO | #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 2024: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar casts vote in Baramati, Pune.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#MaharashtraElections2024 pic.twitter.com/01diHzoE8N
To a question on his assessment of the poll outcome, Sharad Pawar said the MVA should get majority.
State NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil said the assembly polls were crucial for farmers, youth and women. "Maharashtra shows the path to the entire country. We have to protect this dharma. I appeal to the people to vote in this important and decisive election," he said.
Maharashtra recorded 6.61% voter turnout till 9 am on Wednesday as polling was underway in all 288 assembly constituencies of the state.
Gadchiroli district witnessed 12.33% turnout in the first two hours of polling, while the Armori assembly segment in the district registered 13.53% polling.
In Mumbai suburban, 7.88% turnout was recorded. Bhandup and Mulund suburbs saw 10.59% and 10.71% turnout. Mumbai city recorded 6.25% polling, while Colaba saw 5.35% turnout, Worli recorded 3.78%.
Bypolls in 15 assembly seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand will be held on Wednesday.
Votes will be counted on November 23.
The results of the bypolls, however, will not have any direct impact on the respective legislative assemblies.
In Uttar Pradesh, polling will be held in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki.
This will be the first electoral test of the INDIA bloc as well as the NDA in the politically-crucial state after the Lok Sabha elections.
Bypolls will also be held in four assembly seats -- Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC) and Barnala -- in Punjab. The bypolls were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.
The bypolls will decide the fate of key contestants, including BJP nominee and former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Congress's Amrita Warring, Jatinder Kaur, AAP's Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, Dr Ishank Kumar Chabbewal and BJP's Kewal Singh Dhillon, Sohan Singh Thandal and Ravikaran Singh Kahlon.
Polling will also be held for the Palakkad seat in Kerala and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.
The bypoll in Palakkad was necessitated after the Congress MLA of the constituency, Shafi Parambil, got elected to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency.
The Kedarnath seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJP MLA Shailarani Rawat in July.
In the run-up to the elections, the BJP has made a concerted effort to make inroads into the Santhal Pargana region, a stronghold of the CM Hemant Soren-led JMM, particularly focusing on the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration. The key constituencies in this region include Pakur, Rajmahal, Barhait, and Dumka.
From BJP leaders at the Centre and state level to JMM turncoats like Chamapi Soren and Sita Soren (daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren), the opposition has accused the incumbent government of altering the demographics of Santhal Pargana.
They have also pledged to introduce laws to curb infiltration.
However, the JMM has dismissed this as a mere poll plank.
Jharkhand BJP President and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi cast his vote at a polling booth in Giridih. Marandi, who served as the state’s first Chief Minister, is contesting from the Rajdhanwar seat.
In an interview with TNIE's Mukesh Rajnan, Marandi expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects in Jharkhand, asserting that the people would vote for the saffron party this time.
#WATCH | Giridih: Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi casts his vote at a polling booth in Giridih for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls2024
Maharashtra’s Marathwada region, renowned for its cotton and soybean output, is grappling with a crisis. Excessive rains have led to a sharp decline in both yield and prices, leaving farmers struggling.
The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is bearing the brunt of this discontent. Several leaders have been forced to cancel campaign rallies after facing tough questions from frustrated farmers. Notably, northern Maharashtra is a BJP stronghold where cotton farmers' anger over falling prices has become a flashpoint.
Meanwhile, the Congress-led opposition has seized the opportunity, aggressively highlighting the plight of cotton growers.
Maharashtra, India’s second-largest cotton producer, counts over 4 million farmers dependent on the crop. However, recent reports of 2.2 million bales of cotton imports have raised fears of a further domestic price crash, compounding farmer woes just as election tensions mount.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote at a polling station in Nagpur. Speaking to reporters, Bhagwat said: "In a democracy, voting is a citizen's duty. Every citizen should perform this duty. I was in Uttaranchal, but I came here last night to cast my vote. Everyone should vote."
RSS, which is the ideological mentor of the BJP, has lent its full force to buttressing the saffron party’s prospects in Maharashtra. The Sangh has been carrying out door-to-door campaigns and has strategically supported BJP candidates in vulnerable constituencies. READ FULL REPORT HERE
#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "In a democracy, voting is a citizen's duty. Every citizen should perform this duty. I was in Uttaranchal, but I came here last night to cast my vote. Everyone should vote..."
Mumbai BJP president and candidate from Bandra West assembly constituency, Ashish Shelar casts his vote at a polling station in St. Stanislaus High School of Bandra in Mumbai.
In an interview with TNIE, Shelar emphasised that the Mahayuti will get a clear majority and confirmed that the Chief Minister seat will be decided after the election. READ FULL INTERVIEW HERE
#WATCH | #MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 | Mumbai BJP president and candidate from Bandra West assembly constituency, Ashish Shelar casts his vote at a polling station in St. Stanislaus High School of Bandra in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency casted his vote early on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the NCP leader said: "We have done the work, we want to work and we have the vision for future developments. I have faith in the voters of Baramati that they will make me victorious and send me to the Assembly for the eigth time."
Ajit, the nephew of NCP patriach Sharad Pawar, broke up the NCP to side with the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in 2023. He will now take on his nephew Yugendra Pawar in the prized Baramati seat.
Yugendra, the son of Ajit Pawar's younger brother Shrinivas, also cast his vote along with his parents in Baramati.
TNIE's Sudhir Suryawanshi reports that there are many indications that the race could be decided on the word of Sharad Pawar.
#WATCH | Baramati: Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP candidate from Baramati Assembly constituency, Ajit Pawar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for #MaharashtraElection2024

He says "Mahayuti is going to form the government here..."
He says "Mahayuti is going to form the government here..." pic.twitter.com/oGsCBMMbsL
Rebels are in the fray in over 150 constituencies, with candidates from the Mahayuti and MVA contesting against their party's official nominees.
There is a huge buzz around who the independents will harm the most—the Mahayuti or the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Besides the Congress and BJP, it has also hit both the Senas and both the NCPs.
There is not the slightest doubt among anyone that rebels have spiced up the polls whose results are due on November 23.
A viral audio clip of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also underlined how much of a headache have been to political parties.
The second phase of polling in Jharkhand will cover 38 constituencies across 12 districts, testing key campaign themes.
The BJP-led NDA has focused on issues like Bangladeshi infiltration, while the JMM-led INDIA bloc is banking on its "Mahila Samman" scheme, which provides Rs 1,000 monthly to women aged 18-50.
The BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand has centered on allegations that the ruling alliance is enabling Bangladeshi infiltration, allegedly altering the demographic makeup of Santhal Pargana.
The JMM has dismissed these claims as politically motivated, branding BJP candidates as outsiders. JMM and Congress leaders have urged tribal voters to reject the BJP, accusing it of attempting to disrupt and divide Santhal Pargana's social fabric.
Phase-II will also see the electoral fate of 528 candidates, including Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren both (both JMM) and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) will be decided.
Other prominent candidates on the ballot includes state BJP president and ex-CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM) and BJP ally AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto.
The Mahayuti is banking on its popular schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin for women helping it retain power. In the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena is in the fray in 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.
In the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) combine, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) has put up 86 candidates.
Smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), are also contesting, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17 in the 288-member Lower House.
The BJP's use of slogans like "Batenge toh katenge" and "Ek hai toh safe hai" prompted the opposition parties to accuse the Mahayuti of polarising voters along religious lines.
The MVA slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's use of "Batenge toh katenge" and PM Modi's "Ek hai toh safe hai' slogans. They countered the ruling combine's rhetoric by focusing on issues like caste-based census, social justice, and protecting the Constitution.
The election campaign saw prominent leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and many Union ministers crisscrossing the state to garner votes for their candidates.
Polling for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats and 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of Jharkhand elections commenced on Wednesday.
In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) is vying to retain power, while opposition's the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP)) is hoping for a strong comeback.
Voting began in all the 288 assembly seats at 7 am and will end at 6 pm, an election official said.
Meanwhile, polling for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of Jharkhand elections commenced this morning, amid tight security arrangements. Voting began at 7 AM in 14,218 booths across 12 districts and will continue till 5 PM.
The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.
The first phase of elections was held on November 13
The counting of votes in both states will be held on November 23.