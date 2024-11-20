LIVE | Assembly polls: Maharashtra records 45.53 % voter turnout, 61.47 % polling in Jharkhand

After a slow start to polling, voter turnout in Maharashtra began to pick up, reaching 45.53 % by 3 pm. Meanwhile, Jharkhand witnessed a comparatively higher voter turnout, recording 61.47 % during the same period.

Polling officials reported that voting is progressing smoothly in both states, with authorities ensuring a peaceful and orderly process.

The polling for Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats and 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase of Jharkhand is underway.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP) is vying to retain power, while opposition's the Maha Vikas Aghadi (Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP (SP)) is hoping for a strong comeback.

In Jharkhand, the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it. The first phase of elections was held on November 13

The counting of votes in both states will be held on November 23.