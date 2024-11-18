Silently, RSS adds weight to BJP’s Maharashtra campaign

The BJP operates with a distinct political strategy. During the Maharashtra assembly elections, both organisations have played their roles effectively, with the Sangh continuing its outreach while the BJP focused on its political campaign.

“The RSS worked silently through house-to-house campaigns as the BJP went aggressively after the Opposition,” a senior BJP functionary said.

Speaking to this newspaper, Sangh sources said its swayamsevaks (volunteers) conducted thousands of meetings in the state’s interiors. Through door-to-door interactions, they informed voters about Hindutva being allegedly weakened by certain political maneuvers.

“Meetings were held across wards and villages by RSS volunteers, especially in constituencies where the BJP is not strong,” said a Sangh source. He predicted that election results would not be as poor as the Opposition under the MVA has projected, calling it a part of their strategy to defeat the Mahayuti.