Silently, RSS adds weight to BJP’s Maharashtra campaign

NEW DELHI: Silently, the RSS has lent its full force to buttressing BJP’s prospects in poll-bound Maharashtra. The ideological mentor of the party that leads the ruling MahaYuti has strategically supported BJP candidates in vulnerable constituencies, helping consolidate their positions in crucial assembly constituencies.
The behind-the-scenes campaign has added weight to the BJP’s communication with voters. The RSS does not engage directly in politics, focusing instead on raising awareness about Hindutva and nationalistic issues through its methods.
The BJP operates with a distinct political strategy. During the Maharashtra assembly elections, both organisations have played their roles effectively, with the Sangh continuing its outreach while the BJP focused on its political campaign.
“The RSS worked silently through house-to-house campaigns as the BJP went aggressively after the Opposition,” a senior BJP functionary said.
Speaking to this newspaper, Sangh sources said its swayamsevaks (volunteers) conducted thousands of meetings in the state’s interiors. Through door-to-door interactions, they informed voters about Hindutva being allegedly weakened by certain political maneuvers.
“Meetings were held across wards and villages by RSS volunteers, especially in constituencies where the BJP is not strong,” said a Sangh source. He predicted that election results would not be as poor as the Opposition under the MVA has projected, calling it a part of their strategy to defeat the Mahayuti.
“We urged Hindu voters to rise above caste divisions for Hindutva and Bharat, both of which are targeted by internal and external forces. For this, MahaYuti must be supported,” said a senior RSS leader.
While canvassing for the saffron party, the swayamsevaks cited examples of Hindu persecution in Bangladesh and the silence of opposition parties on such incidents.
“This exposes the nefarious agenda against Hindutava and Bharat,” he said. The RSS activated its network of volunteers in Maharashtra and Jharkhand five-six months before the polling dates were announced.
The BJP’s election machinery, in coordination with Mahayuti allies, continued to share strategic inputs with Sangh-functionaries throughout the campaign.
“Key constituencies, identified as weak for the BJP and its allies, were shared with the Sangh. In response, thousands of Sangh volunteers launched a mission canvassing the voters, through awareness campaigns which echoed danger to Hindutava and Bharat’s unity,” said a BJP source.
Sangh on the ground
The BJP’s election machinery, in coordination with Mahayuti allies, continued to share strategic inputs with Sangh-functionaries throughout the campaign. “Key constituencies, identified as weak for the BJP and its allies, were shared with the Sangh. In response, thousands of Sangh volunteers launched a mission canvassing the voters, through awareness campaigns, which echoed “danger to Hindutava and Bharat’s unity,” said a BJP source.