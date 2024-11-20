ED raids premises of Gaurav Mehta as links to Maharashtra bitcoin case emerge

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at the Chhattisgarh premises of Gaurav Mehta, allegedly linked to a bitcoin transactions case in poll-bound Maharashtra, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted as part of an ongoing money laundering probe.

The locations of Mehta in Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur are being covered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.