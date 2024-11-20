India, China need to focus on cooperation rather than conflict: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met the Defence Minister of China Admiral Dong Jun in Vientiane, Lao PDR on November on the sidelines of the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.

This was the first meeting of the two Defence Ministers following the recent disengagement agreements and the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS summit.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its statement highlighted the fact that amicable relations between India and China, the two largest nations in the world, would have positive implications for global peace and prosperity. Considering that both countries are and will continue to remain neighbours, he mentioned that “we need to focus on cooperation rather than conflict”.

Rajnath Singh called for "reflecting on the lessons learnt from the unfortunate border clashes of 2020, take measures to prevent recurrence of such events and safeguard peace and tranquility along the India-China border."

"He emphasised and looked forward to greater trust and confidence building between the two sides through de-escalation. Both sides agreed to work together towards a roadmap for rebuilding mutual trust and understanding." the MoD said.

Defence Minister reached Vientiane on a three-day visit. He will attend the 11th ADMM-Plus on November 21, 2024, and address the forum on regional & international security issues.

What began in May 2020 with clashes at the Finger Four, North Bank of the Pangong Tso led to stand offs at the multiple points consequently aggravating prolonged tensions not just along the 832 km long Line of Actual Control (LAC) but all along the 3, 488 km long LAC.