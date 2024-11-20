Maharashtra assembly polls: 'Dismal record' of metropolitan voters continues, say EC

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday lamented that despite a range of measures taken by it for ease of voting besides motivational campaigns, urban voters in Maharashtra continued their "dismal record" of low participation in cities including Mumbai, Pune and Thane.

Polling for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with the former recording 58.22 per cent voter turnout as of 5 PM and the latter 67.59 per cent, surpassing the 67.04 per cent voting in the corresponding assembly seats in 2019.

Maharashtra with 58.22 per cent polling is likely to cross the 2019 figures as voting still underway in the state, EC said.