Even 26/11 Mumbai attacks terrorist Ajmal Kasab was given a fair trial: SC remarks in Yasin Malik case

NEW DELHI: Even 26/11 Mumbai attacks terrorist Ajmal Kasab was given a fair trial in our country, the Supreme Court on Thursday remarked and indicated it may set up a courtroom inside Tihar Jail for the trial of J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik in a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih was hearing a CBI plea against the September 20, 2022 order of a Jammu trial court that directed Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, to be produced before it physically to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses in the kidnapping case of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of politician Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The bench, however, remarked, "How will cross-examination be done online?

There is hardly any connectivity in Jammu. In our country, a fair trial was given even to Ajmal Kasab and legal assistance was given to him in the high court."